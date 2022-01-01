Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 1255U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1982 vs 1629 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +13%
1999
1773
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +267%
27555
7509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +25%
4217
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +207%
41800
13594
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +21%
1986
1639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +147%
17171
6962
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-1255U
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1