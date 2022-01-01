Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 1260P
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1734 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 28 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +19%
1980
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +198%
27114
9113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +30%
4211
3249
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +142%
41122
16998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +26%
2179
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +117%
16639
7677
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-1260P
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
