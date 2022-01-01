Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 12700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1815 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +7%
2000
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +71%
27598
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
4218
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
41032
31754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +13%
2066
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +43%
18151
12709
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
