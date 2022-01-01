Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 12800HX
We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz i7 12800HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1982 vs 1759 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 55 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +11%
1999
1801
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +37%
27555
20165
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
4217
3966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +21%
41800
34503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +13%
1986
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +21%
17171
14249
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-12800HX
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
