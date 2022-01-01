Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 12850HX
We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz i7 12850HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1982 vs 1795 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 55 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1985
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27108
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +8%
4178
3865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +32%
40871
31078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +10%
1979
1791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +17%
16986
14577
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-12850HX
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
