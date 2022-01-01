Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 12850HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 12850HX
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 12850HX

We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz i7 12850HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12850HX and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1982 vs 1795 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 55 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +32%
40871
Core i7 12850HX
31078
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +17%
16986
Core i7 12850HX
14577
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 12850HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 10, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-12900K i7-12850HX
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12850HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12850HX or i9 12900K?
