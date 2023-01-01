Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 13700H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700H

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 13700H

We compared two CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700H and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +68%
27208
Core i7 13700H
16195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
17013
Core i7 13700H
13230
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 13700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-12900K i7-13700H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3,2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 14
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 24x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 125 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 115 W
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 13700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700H or i9 12900K?
