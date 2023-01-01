Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700H
We compared two CPUs: the 3,2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 13700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +7%
1986
1851
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +68%
27208
16195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +5%
1968
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +29%
17013
13230
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-13700H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3,2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|14
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|125 W
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|115 W
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4