Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 13700KF
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1999
1995
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27555
Core i7 13700KF +11%
30676
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4217
Core i7 13700KF +7%
4493
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41800
Core i7 13700KF +11%
46448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1986
Core i7 13700KF +8%
2147
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17171
Core i7 13700KF +21%
20698
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-13700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1