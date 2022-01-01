Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 13700KF: what's better?

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700KF and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K
27555
Core i7 13700KF +11%
30676
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K
41800
Core i7 13700KF +11%
46448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K
17171
Core i7 13700KF +21%
20698
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 13700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i7-13700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 13700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

