We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700K and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1135 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 91 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +63%
2000
Core i7 7700K
1227
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +366%
27598
Core i7 7700K
5924
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +53%
4218
Core i7 7700K
2751
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +321%
41032
Core i7 7700K
9750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +82%
2066
Core i7 7700K
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +281%
18151
Core i7 7700K
4765
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 7700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 3, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Kaby Lake
Model number i9-12900K i7-7700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 4
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 42 MHz
Multiplier 32x 100x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel HD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 7700K
0.44 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 7700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

