We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later
  • Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • 91% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1075 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +105%
2000
Core i7 7800X
976
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +271%
27598
Core i7 7800X
7429
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +72%
4218
Core i7 7800X
2453
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +217%
41032
Core i7 7800X
12939
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +91%
2066
Core i7 7800X
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +173%
18151
Core i7 7800X
6653
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 30, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Skylake
Model number i9-12900K i7-7800X
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 7800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 7800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 7800X or i9 12900K?
