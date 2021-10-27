Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 9700K

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 9700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1291 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 95 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
2034
Core i7 9700K
1295
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +191%
27650
Core i7 9700K
9518
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +47%
4356
Core i7 9700K
2963
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +163%
38604
Core i7 9700K
14700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +56%
2024
Core i7 9700K
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +146%
18539
Core i7 9700K
7541

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 8, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i9-12900K i7-9700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

