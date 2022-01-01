Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 9750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Unlocked multiplier
- 91% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1088 points
- Around 35 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +81%
1991
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +295%
27161
6871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +70%
4192
2473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +259%
40052
11171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +91%
2067
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +237%
17742
5265
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-9750H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
