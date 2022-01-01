Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i7 9750H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 9750H

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i7 9750H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9750H and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 91% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1088 points
  • Around 35 GB/s (84%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 45 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +81%
1991
Core i7 9750H
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +295%
27161
Core i7 9750H
6871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +70%
4192
Core i7 9750H
2473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +259%
40052
Core i7 9750H
11171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +91%
2067
Core i7 9750H
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +237%
17742
Core i7 9750H
5265
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i7 9750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i9-12900K i7-9750H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i7 9750H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9750H or i9 12900K?
