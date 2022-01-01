Intel Core i9 12900K vs i7 9800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1233 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
2000
1277
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +110%
27598
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +61%
4218
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +125%
41032
18259
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +68%
2066
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +86%
18151
9779
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 8, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i7-9800X
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|44
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1