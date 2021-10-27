Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i9 10850K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 10850K

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10850K
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 10850K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850K and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1346 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +75%
27650
Core i9 10850K
15817
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +62%
38604
Core i9 10850K
23779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +69%
18539
Core i9 10850K
10962

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 10850K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 July 27, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake-S
Model number i9-12900K i9-10850K
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 10850K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 10850K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10850K or i9 12900K?
