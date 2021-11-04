Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 10900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1163 points
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +75%
2034
1162
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +92%
27650
14372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +60%
4356
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +67%
38604
23160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +72%
2024
1177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +69%
18539
10971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|94°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4