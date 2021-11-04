Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i9 10900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 10900X

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10900X
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 10900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1163 points
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +92%
27650
Core i9 10900X
14372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +67%
38604
Core i9 10900X
23160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +69%
18539
Core i9 10900X
10971

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 10900X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cascade Lake
Model number i9-12900K i9-10900X
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 94°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 10900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 10900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 12900K?
Avatar
Joseph Warner Hayhurst M.D. 04 November 2021 04:03
I am choosing Core i9-12900k for a video editing computer.
0 Reply
