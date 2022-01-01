Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i9 10940X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 10940X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz i9 10940X with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10940X and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1202 points
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 14° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +68%
27598
Core i9 10940X
16394
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +42%
41032
Core i9 10940X
28865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +32%
18151
Core i9 10940X
13758
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 10940X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cascade Lake
Model number i9-12900K i9-10940X
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 28
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 86°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 10940X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 10940X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10940X or i9 12900K?
