Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 10980XE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1215 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
- More than 14° C higher critical temperature
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +85%
2000
1082
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
27598
17559
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
4218
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +22%
41032
33722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +69%
2066
1226
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +6%
18151
17089
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i9-10980XE
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|18
|Threads
|24
|36
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|86°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9