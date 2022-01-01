Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i9 10980XE: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 10980XE

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i9 10980XE
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 10980XE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980XE and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1215 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 14° C higher critical temperature
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +57%
27598
Core i9 10980XE
17559
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +22%
41032
Core i9 10980XE
33722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 10980XE

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cascade Lake
Model number i9-12900K i9-10980XE
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 18
Threads 24 36
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 86°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900K and M1 Max
2. Core i9 12900K and Ryzen 9 5950X
3. Core i9 12900K and Core i9 10900K
4. Core i9 12900K and Core i7 11700K
5. Core i9 12900K and Core i7 12700K
6. Core i9 10980XE and Ryzen 9 5950X
7. Core i9 10980XE and Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10980XE or i9 12900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский