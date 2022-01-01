Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i9 11900T: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 11900T

Intel Core i9 12900K
VS
Intel Core i9 11900T
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 11900T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K with 16-cores against the 1.5 GHz i9 11900T with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900T and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1677 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 35 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +102%
41032
Core i9 11900T
20326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +116%
18151
Core i9 11900T
8399
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 11900T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12900K i9-11900T
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 15x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 11900T
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 11900T official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900T or i9 12900K?
