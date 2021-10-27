Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900K or Core i9 11980HK: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.6-3.3 GHz i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11980HK and 12900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2052 vs 1633 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +96%
27439
Core i9 11980HK
14032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +59%
37471
Core i9 11980HK
23497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 11980HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-12900K i9-11980HK
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 26-33x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900K +5%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 11980HK
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11980HK or i9 12900K?
