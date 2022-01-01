Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 12900H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2074 vs 1865 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +11%
1991
1786
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +42%
27161
19167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900K +12%
2067
1852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900K +25%
17742
14229
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-12900K
|i9-12900H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
