Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 12900HX VS Intel Core i9 12900K Intel Core i9 12900HX We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900K (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i9 12900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12900HX and 12900K Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX Newer - released 7-months later

Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 55 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 12900HX

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 May 10, 2022 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-HX Model number i9-12900K i9-12900HX Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1964 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics (32EU) Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 23x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 45-55 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 15 W 45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900K 0.78 TFLOPS Core i9 12900HX 0.74 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900K official page Intel Core i9 12900HX official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20