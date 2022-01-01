Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1256 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +50%
1963
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +189%
27598
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +65%
4285
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +128%
40824
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +62%
2046
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +144%
17857
7317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
