Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1692 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +23%
1978
1602
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +73%
27078
15641
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28890
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +17%
2022
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +78%
19017
10674
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8