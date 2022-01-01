Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Intel Core i9 12900KF
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1639 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 66 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +85%
27598
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +78%
40824
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +58%
17857
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11320
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 12900KF
2. Intel Core i7 11700K vs i9 12900KF
3. Intel Core i9 12900K vs i9 12900KF
4. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i9 12900KF
5. Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i9 12900KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
8. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
9. Intel Core i9 12900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10. Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский