Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1513 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +31%
1963
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +110%
27598
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +34%
2046
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +91%
17857
9347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
