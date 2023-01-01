Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1976
1974
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +20%
27368
22753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4235
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41948
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1980
Ryzen 7 7800X +7%
2113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +8%
17504
16185
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|10
|P-Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|10
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|241 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
