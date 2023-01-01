Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
Intel Core i9 12900KF
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +20%
27368
Ryzen 7 7800X
22753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +8%
17504
Ryzen 7 7800X
16185
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-12900KF -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 10
P-Threads 16 20
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 10
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 241 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900K or Core i9 12900KF
2. Core i9 12900KS or Core i9 12900KF
3. Core i9 13900K or Core i9 12900KF
4. Core i9 13900KF or Core i9 12900KF
5. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 7800X
6. Core i5 13600K or Ryzen 7 7800X
7. Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 7800X
8. Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 7 7800X
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
EnglishРусский