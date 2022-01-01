Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1300 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +46%
27598
Ryzen 9 3900X
18846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +24%
40824
Ryzen 9 3900X
33028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +45%
17857
Ryzen 9 3900X
12339
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

