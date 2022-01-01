Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1309 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +44%
1963
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +50%
27598
18428
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +53%
4285
2798
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +24%
40824
33028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +56%
2046
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +44%
17857
12395
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1