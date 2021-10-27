Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1619 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +23%
1978
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +28%
27078
21110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +24%
2022
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +61%
19017
11833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
