We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1496 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +114%
27598
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +76%
40824
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +115%
17857
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8291
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2100 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
