Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i9 12900KF
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1589 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +112%
27598
Ryzen 9 6900HS
12997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +65%
40824
Ryzen 9 6900HS
24694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9 12900KF
2. Intel Core i7 11700K and Intel Core i9 12900KF
3. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 12900KF
4. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i9 12900KF
5. Intel Core i7 12700KF and Intel Core i9 12900KF
6. Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
7. Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
8. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
9. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
10. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский