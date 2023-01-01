Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Intel Core i9 12900KF
AMD Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900 and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF
17504
Ryzen 9 7900 +1%
17659
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-12900KF -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 241 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 12900KF
2. Intel Core i9 12900KS and Intel Core i9 12900KF
3. Intel Core i9 13900K and Intel Core i9 12900KF
4. Intel Core i9 13900KF and Intel Core i9 12900KF
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and AMD Ryzen 9 7900
6. Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900
7. Intel Core i9 13900 and AMD Ryzen 9 7900
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
EnglishРусский