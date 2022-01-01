Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i9 12900KF
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF
27428
Ryzen 9 7900X +6%
29138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
