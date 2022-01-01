Intel Core i9 12900KF vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1975 vs 1277 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 48 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 18.57 GB/s (24%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +57%
1955
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27114
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +173%
74065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +64%
4190
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41084
81329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +55%
1959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17473
27424
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|64
|Threads
|24
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|64
