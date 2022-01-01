Intel Core i9 12900KF vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1746 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 30 vs 125 Watt
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +27%
1963
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +126%
27598
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +16%
2046
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +43%
17857
12505
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5