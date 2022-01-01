Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1746 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +27%
1963
M1 Pro
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +126%
27598
M1 Pro
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +16%
2046
M1 Pro
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +43%
17857
M1 Pro
12505
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 32x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 12900KF?
