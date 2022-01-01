Intel Core i9 12900KF vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1773 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 60 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +25%
1963
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +27%
27598
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40824
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +14%
2046
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17857
M1 Ultra +34%
23904
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|20
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|8192
|TMUs
|-
|512
|ROPs
|-
|256
|TGP
|-
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
