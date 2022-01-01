Intel Core i9 12900KF vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 49% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 15 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +24%
1969
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +215%
27555
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +5%
4222
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +172%
41843
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +2%
1980
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +95%
17648
9028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|32x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
