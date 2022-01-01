Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 49% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +24%
1969
Apple M2
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +215%
27555
Apple M2
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +5%
4222
Apple M2
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +172%
41843
Apple M2
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +2%
1980
Apple M2
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +95%
17648
Apple M2
9028
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i9-12900KF -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 32x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

