Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1682 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +14%
1963
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +129%
27598
12036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +20%
4285
3578
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +105%
40824
19952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +21%
2046
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +112%
17857
8432
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
