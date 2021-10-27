Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +54%
27078
Core i5 12600KF
17624
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KF i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Intel Core i9 12900KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
3. Intel Core i9 12900KF and Intel Core i7 11700K
4. Intel Core i9 12900KF and Intel Core i7 12700KF
5. Intel Core i9 12900KF and Intel Core i7 12700K
6. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 10600K
7. Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 11600KF
9. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i7 12700K
10. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 10600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i9 12900KF?
EnglishРусский