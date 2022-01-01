Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +18%
27555
Core i5 13600K
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KF i5-13600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900K vs Core i9 12900KF
2. Core i9 12900KS vs Core i9 12900KF
3. Core i9 13900K vs Core i9 12900KF
4. Core i9 13900KF vs Core i9 12900KF
5. Ryzen 9 5950X vs Core i5 13600K
6. Core i7 12700K vs Core i5 13600K
7. Core i7 13700K vs Core i5 13600K
8. Ryzen 7 7700X vs Core i5 13600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i9 12900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский