Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1969
Core i5 13600K +2%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +18%
27555
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4222
4229
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +9%
41843
38329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1980
Core i5 13600K +2%
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +8%
17648
16338
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
