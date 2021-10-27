Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 11700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 11700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700KF and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1724 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +80%
27078
Core i7 11700KF
15054
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +85%
19017
Core i7 11700KF
10262

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 11700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12900KF i7-11700KF
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

