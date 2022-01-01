Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 11800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1517 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +30%
1963
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +125%
27598
12281
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +35%
4285
3166
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +89%
40824
21568
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +34%
2046
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +124%
17857
7968
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
