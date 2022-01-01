Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1517 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +125%
27598
Core i7 11800H
12281
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +89%
40824
Core i7 11800H
21568
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +124%
17857
Core i7 11800H
7968
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-12900KF i7-11800H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i9 12900KF?
