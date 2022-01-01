Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 12700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1975 vs 1522 points
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +38%
27114
Core i7 12700
19706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +31%
41084
Core i7 12700
31325
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +34%
17473
Core i7 12700
13012
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KF i7-12700
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

