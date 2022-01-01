Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 12700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1975 vs 1564 points
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +7%
1955
1834
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +32%
27114
20537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +6%
4190
3939
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +31%
41084
31424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +26%
1959
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +27%
17473
13753
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|-
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
