Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 1280P: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 1280P

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i7 1280P

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1280P and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1637 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +75%
17857
Core i7 1280P
10180
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 1280P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 February 23, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-P
Model number i9-12900KF i7-1280P
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 20-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 1280P official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i9 12900KF
2. Intel Core i7 11700K or i9 12900KF
3. Intel Core i9 12900K or i9 12900KF
4. Intel Core i5 12600K or i9 12900KF
5. Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 12900KF
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 1280P
7. Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 1280P
8. Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1280P
9. Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 1280P
10. Intel Core i7 1195G7 or i7 1280P

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1280P or i9 12900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский