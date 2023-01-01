Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 13700F: what's better?

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700F and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 13700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-12900KF i7-13700F
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 241 W 219 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 13700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

