Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 13700F
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1976
Core i7 13700F +3%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
27368
Core i7 13700F +4%
28590
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4235
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41948
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17504
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i7-13700F
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|241 W
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
