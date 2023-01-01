Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 13700F VS Intel Core i9 12900KF Intel Core i7 13700F We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13700F and 12900KF Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF Unlocked multiplier Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 13700F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 January 3, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake Model number i9-12900KF i7-13700F Integrated GPU No No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5.1 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 1.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz Total Total Cores 16 16 Total Threads 24 24 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 21x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 TDP 125 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 241 W 219 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes -

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 13700F official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20