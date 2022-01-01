Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 13700KF VS Intel Core i9 12900KF Intel Core i7 13700KF We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13700KF and 12900KF Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF Newer - released 11-months later

Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 13700KF

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 27, 2021 September 27, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Model number i9-12900KF i7-13700KF Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No No

Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 13700KF official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20