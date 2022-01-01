Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 6950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 5-years and 5-months later
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 976 points
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 49% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +80%
1963
1089
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +180%
27598
9865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +82%
4285
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +138%
40824
17162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +108%
2046
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +90%
17857
9393
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 30, 2016
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i7-6950X
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|40
