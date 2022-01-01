Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 6950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i7 6950X

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Intel Core i7 6950X
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i7 6950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6950X and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 5-years and 5-months later
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 976 points
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 49% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +180%
27598
Core i7 6950X
9865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +138%
40824
Core i7 6950X
17162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +90%
17857
Core i7 6950X
9393
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 6950X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 30, 2016
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Broadwell E
Model number i9-12900KF i7-6950X
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 6950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 40

