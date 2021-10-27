Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i7 8700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8700K and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1269 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +202%
27078
Core i7 8700K
8979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +185%
19017
Core i7 8700K
6683

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i7 8700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 October 5, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i9-12900KF i7-8700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1000 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 3
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Core i7 8700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i7 8700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

