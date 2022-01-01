Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 11900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i9 11900

Intel Core i9 12900KF
VS
Intel Core i9 11900
Intel Core i9 12900KF
Intel Core i9 11900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900 and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1711 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +106%
27598
Core i9 11900
13390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +74%
40824
Core i9 11900
23433
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +83%
17857
Core i9 11900
9768
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i9 11900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12900KF i9-11900
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KF
n/a
Core i9 11900
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i9 11900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5950X or Core i9 12900KF
2. Core i7 11700K or Core i9 12900KF
3. Core i9 12900K or Core i9 12900KF
4. Core i5 12600K or Core i9 12900KF
5. Core i7 12700KF or Core i9 12900KF
6. Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i9 11900
7. M1 Pro or Core i9 11900
8. Core i9 10900K or Core i9 11900
9. Core i7 11700K or Core i9 11900
10. Core i9 12900K or Core i9 11900

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900 or i9 12900KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский