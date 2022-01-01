Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i9 11900F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 11900F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1722 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +39%
1963
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +109%
27598
13203
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +21%
4285
3536
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +70%
40824
23950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +18%
2046
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +87%
17857
9555
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i9-11900F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1